Hizbullah’s Name Pops Up on Pentagon TVs

American journalists on Tuesday published tweets and videos on social media about a pop-up window screen that showed on televisions in the pentagon press offices displaying the word “Hizbullah.”

Pentagon correspondent, Carla Babb, published a photo she has taken of her TV screen at the Pentagon.

“So this just popped up on my TV screen as I was watching ⁦CNN...happened on at least two other screens at the Pentagon. Is this a Pentagon issue or CNN issue? Did Hizbullah just successfully hack into something?” she tweeted under the photo.

Another tweet came from a reporter for the US army, Haley Britzky. Under a photo of her screen she wrote: “From the TV in the Pentagon bullpen. Literally not now, Hizbullah.”

Shortly after she wrote: “It was up just momentarily, and things are back to normal now! TVs were on the news.”

Lara Seligman, Pentagon Correspondent for Foreign Policy, tweeted under a photo of her TV displaying “Hizbullah”: “What just happened to the tv in the pentagon press bullpen?”

