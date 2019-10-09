Berri Criticizes Delay in Approving 2020 State Budget

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday criticized the delay in discussing the 2020 state budget.

“The Speaker wondered about the progress of the state budget debate, after the series of meetings in Cabinet and in its ministerial committees,” MP Ali Bazzi said after the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting between Berri and lawmakers.

“Speaker Berri considered that sectarianism is both the political system’s poison and protector, but wondered if that is sustainable,” Bazzi added.

Berri also described the electoral law under which the 2018 polls were held as a “mini-Orthodox” law, in reference to an electoral law proposed by the Orthodox Gathering under which each sect would elect its own MPs.

“We are living its negative repercussions today,” Berri lamented.