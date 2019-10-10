Ibrahim Says Firing Stray Bullets into the Sky Requires State Action

General Security Chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim stressed on Thursday that celebratory gunfire in Lebanon is a “crime” requiring the State's action, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

“Celebratory gunfire is a crime because it threatens the lives of innocent people and requires an action by the Lebanese State,” said Abbas in remarks at a workshop entitled "Addressing the issue of celebratory gunfire in Lebanese events".

“The media and municipalities have has a role and must shed the light on this crime because everyone is concerned,” Abbas said.

“Celebratory gunfire is not a phenomenon, but a danger. Gunfire shooters are killers,” he added.

Firing stray bullets into the air to celebrate holidays, wedding events and even during funerals is a popular deadly practice in Lebanon.