The Week that Could Define Brexit

The next week will define how and if Britain leaves the European Union on October 31, or whether Brexit will be delayed for a third time.

Here are the key dates:

- Friday, October 11 -

BRUSSELS: British Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay meets the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, to assess the progress being made.

Ambassadors from all 28 EU states meet.

- Sunday, October 13 -

PARIS: The EU's two main powerbrokers, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet for a working dinner.

It is intended to prepare for a traditional gathering of their governments on Wednesday but Brexit will be high on the agenda.

- Monday, October 14 -

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out his legislative programme in a pomp-filled ceremony officiated by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's Speech opens a new session of parliament and is followed by several days of debate.

No votes are likely until the following week, although there is speculation that MPs might try to derail Johnson's strategy in some way.

BRUSSELS: Probable meeting to the EU "diplomatic sherpas", senior diplomats from the bloc's governments, to prepare the agenda for the upcoming European Council summit.

- Tuesday, October 15 -

LUXEMBOURG: Foreign ministers from all 28 EU member states meet to work on summit plans. If Brexit is on the agenda, the British representative will leave the room while the issue is discussed by the others.

- Wednesday, October 16 -

BRUSSELS: Traditionally, on the eve of the summit, European Council President Donald Tusk sends a letter to EU leaders setting out what will be discussed. The timing is flexible, however, and last minute additions are possible.

- Thursday, October 17 -

BRUSSELS: Johnson is expected to join the other 27 EU leaders for two-day summit, the last before Britain's scheduled EU exit.

Any new Brexit deal, or any delay, would need to be nodded through by all the leaders.

- Saturday, October 19 -

LONDON: Johnson has already called a special sitting of parliament to decide on the next steps, the first Saturday session for 37 years.

A law rushed through by MPs last month states that unless parliament has approved a deal or agreed to leave the EU without a deal by October 19, Johnson must ask Brussels to delay Brexit.

He is instructed to ask for a three-month delay and if the EU offers a shorter or longer extension, he must agree unless MPs object within two days.