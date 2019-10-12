Hassan: The State Alone Guarantees Security of Lebanon

Interior Minister Raya Hassan stressed on Saturday that the Lebanese "state is the only entity eligible to protect and preserve Lebanon from external greeds," the National News Agency reported.

Hassan’s remarks came at the opening ceremony of the Internal Security Forces premises in the city of Sidon south of Beirut.

"The opening of a new building in Sidon for the Internal Security Forces falls within our strategic ambition to enhance the presence of the state and its security services in all areas of Lebanon," Hassan said.

She stressed that "security forces and security apparatuses are solely responsible for protecting the borders and ensuring security and safety of all Lebanese."