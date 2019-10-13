Sidon-Beirut Highway Blocked over Naameh Landfill Reopening Reports

Protesters on Sunday briefly blocked the vital Sidon-Beirut highway in the Naameh area over unconfirmed reports suggesting that the controversial Naameh garbage landfill will be reopened.

Army troops and security forces managed to reopen the road after negotiations with the demonstrators.

Protesters had earlier gathered outside the closed landfill to protest the reopening reports.

The landfill’s closure in 2015 had sparked an unprecedented garbage collection crisis in the country which soon spiraled into violent street protests.

Protesters and environmentalists have repeatedly called for eco-friendly solutions that do not involve incinerators and landfills.