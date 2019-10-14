Jumblat Blasts Bassil: 'River of People' Will Sweep You Away

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Monday lashed out at Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil without naming him.

“Remember that they (Syrian forces) entered (Lebanon) over Kamal Jumblat’s blood and withdrew over Rafik Hariri’s blood. You are falsifying history and ridiculing your sacrifices and our sacrifices,” Jumblat tweeted, apparently referring to Bassil’s speech in Hadath on Sunday and his remarks Saturday at the Arab League.

“You are looting the country and destroying the Taef Accord. You want to subjugate security forces, all security forces, along with the army, for the sake of your grudges,” Jumblat added.

“You are violating state administrations in the fashion of the Baath Party, but remember that foreigners brought you (to power) and that the river of people will sweep you away,” the PSP leader went on to say.

Bassil has on Saturday called on the Arab League to restore Syria’s membership, saying that such a move would represent “the first response against the Turkish aggression against the Arab Syrian land.”

And on Sunday, Bassil warned political rivals that the FPM can “sweep them away” at an “unexpected moment” if they keep “waiting by the river for the passage of our corpse.”