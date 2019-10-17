Jumblat Pledges to 'Confront Alone'

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday announced that his party is ready to confront the policies of the new presidential tenure and the Free Patriotic Movement even without the help of any other party.

“No matter what your capabilities in falsifying history, terror, arrests, oppression and murder might be, remember that we faced tougher and harsher circumstances and that we do not mind to confront alone,” Jumblat tweeted.

“We belong to the school of (PSP founder) Kamal Jumblat, who said that ‘life is the triumph of those whose spirits are strong and not of the weak,’” Jumblat added.