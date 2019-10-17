Protesters Take to Streets across Lebanon over Planned Taxes
Protesters took to the streets and blocked key roads across Lebanon on Thursday evening over the government’s inclination to impose new taxes, especially a tax on voice calls via internet apps.
The protests first started at downtown Beirut’s Riad al-Solh Square following calls on social media before spreading to nearby areas and eventually to regions outside Beirut.
The demonstrators blocked roads in Beirut’s Riad al-Solh, Saifi and Ring areas before heading to several streets in the capital.
Outside Beirut, roads were blocked in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Jdeideh, Khaldeh, Dora, Tripoli, Sidon, Zgharta, Jounieh, Taanayel, Keserwan, Houla, Hermel, al-Beddawi, al-Labweh, al-Dinniyeh, Bhamdoun, Chekka, Riyaq, Nabatieh, Marjeyoun, Barja and Jib Jannine. The old airport road and the Masnaa highway that leads to Syria were also blocked by protesters.
“The people want the downfall of the regime,” the protesters chanted in downtown Beirut.
President Michel Aoun meanwhile decided to convene Cabinet Friday at 2:00 pm at the Baabda Palace, following phone talks with Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair for his part said that, at the request of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, he has decided to reverse the decision to slap taxes on calls via internet apps, while noting that Cabinet had unanimously approved the move.
Civil society groups including the You Stink movement which spearheaded the 2015 protests took part in the demos.
The protests in central Beirut involved an incident with the convoy of Education Minister Akram Shehayyeb. Protesters said the minister’s bodyguards opened fire in the air as the convoy was passing in the area.
"We elected them and we will remove them from power," one protester told a local TV station.
Public anger has simmered since parliament passed an austerity budget in July, with the aim of trimming the country's ballooning deficit.
The situation worsened last month after banks and money exchange houses rationed dollar sales, sparking fears of a currency devaluation.
The government is assessing a series of further belt-tightening measures it hopes will rescue the country's ailing economy and secure $11 billion in aid pledged by international donors last year.
And it is expected to announce a series of additional tax hikes in the coming months as part of next year's budget.
On Wednesday, the government approved tax hikes on tobacco products.
Growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of repeated political deadlocks in recent years, compounded by the impact of eight years of war in neighboring Syria.
Lebanon's public debt stands at around $86 billion -- higher than 150 percent of GDP -- according to the finance ministry.
Eighty percent of that figure is owed to Lebanon's central bank and local banks.
Stupid protests!! Lebanese pay hundreds on narguileh and dont want to pay their taxes.
We are bankrupting peple. Get it under your thick skull. We have a huge public sector. We have to pay taxes. Or reduce public sector staff.
The only Stupid is the Fat guy who came up with that Brilliant idea of taxing WhatsApp...
Understand where you're coming from and agree that Lebanese in general do our best to avoid paying taxes, partly because the ruling class pockets most of it.
Popular anger over conditions needs something to coalesce its expression by the people.
Maybe, just maybe, this is the beginning of something similar to March 14 where we collectively expressed our anger at being controlled by an external entity.
Just maybe...
I agree we the demos as long as they don’t burn tires and if they aren’t politicized. We saw that Youstink was controlled by the FPM so they’re unwelcome because they are part of the problem, not the solution. We also saw that Paula Yacoubian doesn’t incarnate the transparent kind of MPs we desperately need. When she joined the civil society , she agreed to disclose all of her assets in and out of Lebanon . As soon as she got elected she refused so she got kicked out of the civil society group of decent people.
In other words, the country is finished. We need a government of experts, real experts not hand picked by the current political parties. We need a decent president as well.... it ain’t happening.
I think that people are just fed up! They will take the streets eventually, like they did on february 14th... all together... and united... It will buid up... it will happen... Enough is enough! Protests are not stupid. How do you dare say this leb first?
In many countries protests are forbidden, or punished with blood. We still have this freedom, this weapon, and it must be used!
Indeed it must, in a civilized manner as @SOS stressed, if change is to happen.
We Lebanese can compete with any nation in any field if we have stable political and economic systems that allows us to compete on the bases of ability instead of political affiliation.
We have a dream...
Don't know who came up with the idea of taxing WhatsApp? Besides the fact that it is illegal, people will find other applications and messengers to communicate with.
Shows you the level of sophistication of the Lebanese in the street. The nation is on the brink of abyss from a Syrian Government that is working hard on destroying every single institution and the people were ok with that. But raise a nonsensical tax on Whatsapp and the nation goes into a meltdown?
Shallow we be when we dont see the mountain despite the tree....
This is very well the results of the meetings of bassil and frangieh with the mitwali in order to bring down the hariri govt now that assad struck a deal with the kurds