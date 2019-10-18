Geagea to Hariri: Government Must Resign
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri to announce the government’s resignation, amid some of the biggest protests that the country has witnessed in years.
“I address a sincere call to PM Saad Hariri for the resignation of this government in light of its catastrophic failure in stopping the deterioration of the economic and living situations in the country which has plunged us into the current state,” Geagea said in a statement.
“I know the size of the efforts that PM Hariri exerted to address the situation, but the ministerial majority, unfortunately, was in another place,” Geagea added.
“The best that PM Hariri can offer in these critical and difficult moments is submitting the resignation of this government to pave the way for the formation of another totally different and new government that can lead the process of the desired economic rise in the country,” the LF leader went on to say.
You, Mr Geagea, and your civil war companions should have had the decency to retire a long time ago, yet you, Jumblatt, Berri, Nasrallah, Aoun, and the others stirred the country towards the abysses. You simply couldn't let go of power... and look at where we are today. All elections were rigged to keep your parties reelected indefinitely. This isn't democracy!
Geagea is not like the rest you mentioned and although not without some historical mistakes, the LF remain Lebanese above all and poorer due to their more honest ways in a failed system, state and corrupt ridden Gov't
Still, all participants in the civil war should have kept a low profile afterwards.
Lebanon needed its own Nuremberg trials and should have dealt with Berri, Aoun, Nasrallah etc and their lieutenants.