Geagea Urges Hariri to Resign, Calls on LF to Join Protests

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri to announce the government’s resignation, amid some of the biggest protests that the country has witnessed in years.

“I address a sincere call to PM Saad Hariri for the resignation of this government in light of its catastrophic failure in stopping the deterioration of the economic and living situations in the country which has plunged us into the current state,” Geagea said in a statement.

“I know the size of the efforts that PM Hariri exerted to address the situation, but the ministerial majority, unfortunately, was in another place,” Geagea added.

“The best that PM Hariri can offer in these critical and difficult moments is submitting the resignation of this government to pave the way for the formation of another totally different and new government that can lead the process of the desired economic rise in the country,” the LF leader went on to say.

Geagea later called on all LF members and supporters to "take part in the ongoing popular protests according to the approach and atmosphere of these protests, which means without party slogans or flags."