AMAL Warns 'Suspicious Elements' May Infiltrate Protests

The AMAL Movement said Friday that the popular protests that have engulfed the country are rightful and legitimate but warned that “suspicious elements” might infiltrate the demonstrations.

“We in the AMAL Movement stand by the legitimate demands that the movement had called for realizing on several occasions, whether during the drafting of the state budget or in terms of the implementation of the reform paper,” a statement said.

“The movement has always been against imposing taxes and fees on citizens, especially low-income citizens,” the statement added.

“Based on our principled stance on preserving people’s rights, the AMAL Movement calls for being vigilant against the infiltration of suspicious elements with the aim of deviating the protests from their right course,” it said.