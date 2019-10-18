Hariri Gives Parties 3 Days to Back His Reforms, Says Obstacles Put in His Way
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday gave the country’s political parties a 72-hour ultimatum to back his reform agenda, in the face of unprecedented massive protests that have brought the country to a standstill.
“The country is going through an unprecedented situation. The pain of the Lebanese is real and I support every peaceful protest,” Hariri said in an address to the nation.
"I'm setting a very short deadline. Either our partners in the coalition government give a clear, decisive and final response to convince me, the Lebanese people and the international community... that everyone has decided on reforms, or I will have something else to say," he added, suggesting that he might step down.
“I do not regret the political settlement, because my duty was to protect the country,” the PM said.
Commenting on the sweeping anti-government protests, some of which have turned violent, Hariri said anger is “a natural response to the political performance in Lebanon and the obstruction of the state's work.”
“All kinds of obstacles were put in the way of all the reform efforts that I proposed,” the premier lamented.
He said the “real solution” is to “boost the country's revenues through restoring the economy's growth.”
“Reforms do not stand for imposing taxes,” he noted.
“What's important is how to address this situation and find solutions,” he said, adding that for three years now he has been trying to “address the reasons behind the people's pain.”
The problem is that he was dishonest and bassil and hassin played him out. Nice guy but not fit to be a PM.
He is a Loser and tried to recover from his Finanancial losses as Losers use to, resorted to corruption schemes to fill his pockets with the cooperation of his associates! He is no better than any other, maybe more stupid but still like all of them.
He was always played since the day he came to power in the shadow of his dads death. Syria and Iran played him well and as he lacked experience and education he was also played by his own team. On another hand though even if he had the best plan up his sleeve ready for his 72 hour miracle no one in the government will approve right now. After all Syria and Iran would rather see Lebanon go the bottom of the hubs of hell than see it move forward. A technocrat government may work short term but no serious future will come out of it for Lebanon. Darned if we and darned if we dont....
He lost the minute he put the political settlement with Aoun/Bassil ahead of the nation.
72 hours? You've had the country through the back orifice for decades, axholes. Now admit your corruption, resign and let a new, technocratic, competent generation take over.