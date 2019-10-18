2 Dead, 6 Hurt as Ahdab Bodyguards Open Fire at Tripoli Demo

Two protesters were killed and six others were wounded when bodyguards of ex-MP Mosbah al-Ahdab opened fire during an anti-government demo in the northern city of Tripoli, media reports said.

The violence erupted after the protesters rejected Ahdab’s participation in their rally, pelting him with bottles.

The bodyguards opened fire to secure the ex-MP’s departure from the area.

Angry protesters later vandalized the offices of a company owned by Ahdab before heading to his residence which was secured by army troops.

One of the bodyguards who opened fire has since been arrested.

The Tripoli demo was part of the sweeping anti-government protests that are engulfing the country.