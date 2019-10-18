2 Dead, 6 Hurt as Ahdab Bodyguards Open Fire at Tripoli Demo
Two protesters were killed and six others were wounded when bodyguards of ex-MP Mosbah al-Ahdab opened fire during an anti-government demo in the northern city of Tripoli, media reports said.
The violence erupted after the protesters rejected Ahdab’s participation in their rally, pelting him with bottles.
The bodyguards opened fire to secure the ex-MP’s departure from the area.
Angry protesters later vandalized the offices of a company owned by Ahdab before heading to his residence which was secured by army troops.
One of the bodyguards who opened fire has since been arrested.
The Tripoli demo was part of the sweeping anti-government protests that are engulfing the country.
This has nothing to do with cocaine! He just got a little excited, given he was about to depart on pilgrimage, and had to get a little partying under his belt. It's not easy being an anti-Islamic Muslim in Lebanon, a Sunni in March 14.
https://al-akhbar.com/Politics/73212
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09BEIRUT427_a.html
https://fr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misbah_Ahdab
The opportunity turned into a comedy of errors for this non existent MP. In hopes of showing support for the protesters he was booed and shunned away. His guards act in the usual manner of bravado and took to shooting at the protesting their own needs to see him idolized by the same crowed who came to hang him! loooool Shakespeare would have been proud of the Tripoli production of his works.
Clearly another reminder of the third world mentality at play....no pun intended lol