Jumblat Says PSP Takes Own Decisions after LF Quits Govt.

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat has announced that his party will decide its next step on its own, after Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea declared the resignation of the LF’s four ministers from Saad Hariri’s government.

“I have not asked the party’s ministers to step down and we are the ones who decide,” Jumblat tweeted.

“I do not intend to travel to any place,” he added.

The PSP has two ministers in the Cabinet.

The Lebanese Forces quit Lebanon's coalition government Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets for a third day of protests against tax increases and official corruption

The demonstrators are demanding a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon's political system, citing grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

They have blocked main roads and threatened to topple the country's fragile coalition government.

Most Lebanese politicians have uncharacteristically admitted the demonstrations are spontaneous, rather than blaming outside influences.

Demonstrators in Beirut and other areas celebrated the news of the LF's resignation, calling on other blocs to leave the government.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has given his deeply divided coalition until Monday evening to give back a reform package aimed at shoring up the government's finances and securing desperately needed economic assistance from donors.