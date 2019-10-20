Hasbani Says LF's Resignation Final, Not a Maneuver

The Lebanese Forces’ resignation from Saad Hariri’s government is “final” and “not a maneuver,” resigned Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani said on Sunday.

“Our resignation as an LF party is final and it is not a maneuver,” Hasbani said in a radio interview.

“The resignation comes because there is a need to rescue the country,” Hasbani added.

As for Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s reaction, the resigned deputy PM said: “I do not want to speculate about PM Saad Hariri’s decision, but I believe that the resignation will be accepted and it is final from our end.”

After protesters rallied in Beirut, Tripoli and other cities in a third day of unprecedented massive protests on Saturday, LF leader Samir Geagea said his party's four ministers were resigning from the government.

"We are now convinced that the government is unable to take the necessary steps to save the situation," said Geagea. "Therefore, the bloc decided to ask its ministers to resign from the government," he added.