Report: Nasrallah Met Khalil Sunday

A three-hour meeting was reportedly held Sunday between Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and AMAL Movement Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil in the presence of Hajj Hussein Khalil, political assistant to Nasrallah, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, discussions tackled the latest developments and the swelling protest movement seeking the removal of the entire political class.

The two reportedly discussed the economic rescue plan prepared by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

According to information, Nasrallah made some observations about the paper and that he approached it “positively.”