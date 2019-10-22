Army Stops ‘Provocative’ Hizbullah, AMAL Flag Bearers on Motorbikes

The Lebanese Army cracked down on Hizbullah and AMAL Movement supporters on motorbikes as they aggressively roamed some streets in Beirut carrying the parties’ flags and shouting insults against what they called “the revolution.”

The motorbikes on Monday evening tried to terrorize and provoke the protesters in downtown Beirut and infiltrate their ranks but the army prevented them.

Protesters meanwhile vowed to resist any attempt to scare them from peaceful protests by anybody.

The army upped security measures on all the roads leading to Beirut’s Riad al-Solh Square where protest movements are swelling seeking the removal of the entire political class.

The motorbikes have reportedly “returned to Beirut’s southern suburbs” after roaming the capital’s streets.

The National News Agency said the motorbikes passed through the Ras al-Nabaa, Verdun and Tariq al-Jedideh areas.

Video footage meanwhile showed them passing outside Speaker Nabih Berri’s headquarters in Ain el-Tineh while shouting loyalist slogans.