Berri: Govt. Should Have Paralleled Plan with Immediate Reforms

Speaker Nabih Berri was “satisfied” with the emergency plan approved by the government a day earlier, but stressed the need to parallel it with actual “immediate” measures, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

However, the Speaker noted that a series of immediate reforms should have been placed along with the Cabinet’s statement.

He also stressed the need to launch the National Commission for the Abolition of Political Sectarianism, “this step is urgently needed in order to reach the civil state,” he was quoted as saying “it is the solution to all the Lebanese suffering.”

Lebanon's cabinet Monday approved a raft of economic reforms and agreed on the 2020 budget, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said, after growing protests that fueled calls for his government's resignation.

The premier told a televised press conference after a cabinet meeting that the measures, including a halving of salaries of MPs and ministers, were not merely an attempt to quell the demonstrations, in which the political class has been the main target.

The protests which started five days earlier over tax hikes have evolved into an unprecedented push to remove Lebanon's entire political leadership.