Awdeh: Vacuum Better than Current Situation

An emergency Christian spiritual summit was held in Bkirki on Wednesday amid nationwide protests spiraling for the seventh day in a row against the entire political class.

“The people's dignity is disregarded and vacuum is better than what we are living today,” said Greek Orthodox metropolitan Elias Awdeh before joining the meeting.

“To those who demand the opening of roads in order to go to work, were they working before (the protests)?" asked Awdeh, also in reference to high unemployment rate in Lebanon and dire economic conditions.

He added: “Let the Lebanese talk with the Lebanese, and let us have 20 vacuums because the vacuum is better than what we live today."

On Tuesday, Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi has called for the spiritual summit because “people have no trust in the State, but they do trust the Church,” he stated.