Videos of Troops Crying, Hugging Protesters Go Viral

Videos of at least three army soldiers crying or hugging protesters went viral on Wednesday as troops moved in to reopen key highways, scuffling with demonstrators in some regions.

Live TV footage showed hundreds of protesters trying to stand their ground to prevent the army from reopening the key Jal el-Dib and Zouk highways.

Scenes of a soldier tearing up inside a military vehicle and another crying and hugging a protester soon went viral on social networking websites. Some reports said the man hugging the soldier was his father.

Most soldiers have not seen their families in days.