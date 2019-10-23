Hariri Chairs Meeting on Looted Public Money Recovery Law
Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired Wednesday afternoon at the Center House a meeting of the ministerial committee in charge of financial and economic reforms.
“The committee studied a draft law on the recovery of looted public money and decided to request suggestions on this matter from the Supreme Judicial Council within a period of ten days,” a statement issued by Hariri’s office said.
“Prime Minister Hariri instructed the Beirut and North Lebanon bar associations to organize a workshop within ten days and take the viewpoints of lawyers, including from civil society, with the participation of the Ministry of Justice,” the statement added.
Ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Salim Jreissati, Youssef Fenianos, Mohammed Fneish, Wael Abu Faour, Jamal al-Jarrah, Mohammed Choucair, Adel Afiouni, Saleh al-Gharib, Albert Serhan and Mansour Bteish as well as the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makkiyeh and a number of advisors attended.
First thing on the list---nobody in that room should be on that committee, nor should any Lebanese at least at the beginning. If you are going to appoint your own cronies, then the problem will never get solved.
Yay--another useless law passed with no teeth.
"inisters Ali Hassan Khalil, Salim Jreissati, Youssef Fenianos, Mohammed Fneish, Wael Abu Faour, Jamal al-Jarrah, Mohammed Choucair, Adel Afiouni, Saleh al-Gharib, Albert Serhan and Mansour Bteish as well as the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makkiyeh and a number of advisors attended" - as what, defendants?
This is too funny. The Fox watching over the hen house. What a Joke. In order to recover the public funds the MBS strategy works best here. Anything else is a waste of time and more waste of public funds...
Sure, People should organize themselves to make more consistent demands at this stage, these political class looks like Zombies, they remain taking decisions as if they still have the confidence of People! There's no hope for those men, they're sick! The Army commanders should Lock them up!