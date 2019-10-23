Aoun Calls al-Rahi, Lauds Statement of Bkirki Christian Summit

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday held phone talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi over the statement issued by Bkirki about the popular revolt that has been rocking the country for the past seven days.

The president lauded “the content of the statement and the calls issued by Cardinal al-Rahi,” the National News Agency said.

This is the second call between Aoun and al-Rahi in 24 hours following last night’s talks.

Strong Lebanon bloc secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan had visited the patriarch Wednesday morning as part of “the consultations between Baabda and Bkirki,” NNA said.

In the Bkirki statement which was recited by al-Rahi, Lebanon’s Maronite, Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Evangelical religious leaders called on the government to listen to the people's demands, adding that "the people would not have risen had they not reached extreme pain."

The statement also called on Aoun to start consultations with the country's political and religious leaders to take action in response to people's demands.

And describing the unprecedented and cross-sectarian protests as “a historic and extraordinary popular uprising that requires historic stances and extraordinary measures,” the statement called on protesters to “respect citizens’ freedom of movement, especially in terms of securing their health, educational, livelihood and economic needs.”