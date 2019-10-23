FPM Supporters, State Security Accused of Attacking Mazraat Yachouh Protesters
Free Patriotic Movement supporters, escorted by State Security agents, assaulted protesters Wednesday evening and vandalized their protest encampment in the northern Metn town of Mazraat Yachouh, the demonstrators said.
A protester said the FPM supporters beat up men, women and even children.
“They arrived in 50 packed cars,” the protester told al-Jadeed television.
What's the difference between FPM, Amal and Hizbala? the banner.... and only the banner. they're all antidemocratic z'3ran!
Free as they did not cost much to buy and patriotic as in their leader patriotic towards Iran and Syria. Ya 3ayb el shoum how quick they forget the many hundreds who got arrested in the past demonstrating against Syria and its Mukhabarat now doing whatever they can to bring them back..... they are the free pathetic movement.
Free as they did not cost much to buy and patriotic as in their leader patriotic towards Iran and Syria. Ya 3ayb el shoum how quick they forget the many hundreds who got arrested in the past demonstrating against Syria and its Mukhabarat now doing whatever they can to bring them back..... they are the free pathetic movement.
بالصورة: منفذ الاعتداء على متظاهري مزرعة يشوع
انتشرت صورة للمتهم بالاعتداء على المتظاهرين في منطقة مزرعة يشوع مساء اليوم الأربعاء، وهو يدعى ألبير سيلفا وينتمي الى التيّار الوطني الحر ومعه عدد من الشبّان من مناطق عدّة في المتن، وقد مارسوا العنف مع المتظاهرين وعاونهم في ذلك عناصر عسكريّة بثيابٍ مدنيّة.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/10/23/mazraat-yachoua/
وقع 7 جرحى من المتظاهرين بعدما اقتحم عدد من مسلّحي التيار الوطني الحر مسيرة للمحتجين في مزرعة يشوع. وقام مسلحو “التيار” بضرب المتظاهرين، وتكسير زجاج السيارات والمحلات.
وقالت إحدى المتظاهرات لموقع القوات اللبنانية الالكتروني، إن “شباباً ينتمون الى التيار قاموا بضربنا بالأسلحة وكسروا المحلات والسيارات، ما أجبر النساء على الهروب”.
وأضافت، أن “شباب التيار حملوا العصي الحادة وضربونا بكل شي بيطلع بوجن”.
وفرض الجيش وأمن الدولة طوقاً أمنياً ليفصل بين المتظاهرين ومسلحي التيار الوطني الحر الذين راحوا يهتفون “الله لبنان عون وبس”.
I can only imagine al manar would report that the protesters were attacked by Israelis...
حال النائب حسين الحاج حسن في الحديث عن مكافحة الفساد كحال بنات الهوى حين يحاضرن بالعفة!! ابن سيده يزعم أن نصف رواتب نواب الحزب ووزرائه توزع على الفقراء والمحتاجين، فمن أين بنى الوزير قصره في حوش النبي؟ ومن أين اشترى شقته في بيروت بـ600 الف$؟ ومن أين أنشأ معمل المياه والعصير في النبي شيت بتكلفة بلغت 6 مليون$؟ ومن أين أنشأ معمل البلاط؟ ومن أين بنى المدارس التي يملكها في الضاحية وبعلبك؟ هذا ناهيك عن الشركات المسجلة بأسماء غيره والعقارات بملايين الدولارات، ولا ابنه الموظف في شركة mtc الذي حاز على ترقية قبل الاعتصامات بأيام بوساطة من الحاج حسن مع وزير الاتصالات.
https://janoubia.com/2019/10/23/نصف-راتب-النائب-الحاج-حسن-يذهب-للفقر/