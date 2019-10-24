UK Embassy in Lebanon: Necessary Reforms Should Be Implemented Urgently

The British Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement over the anti-government mass protests that entered their second week on Thursday.

The embassy issued the statement on Twitter and said:

A week after these protests started, the Lebanese people have expressed legitimate frustrations, which must be heard. This is an important moment for Lebanon: the necessary reforms should be implemented urgently.

The UK will continue to support a secure, stable, sovereign and prosperous Lebanon, including a stronger and fairer economy, quality education for all, improved services, and enhanced security.