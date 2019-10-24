Hariri, Jumblat Back Aoun’s Call for Govt. Reshuffle

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday welcomed President Michel Aoun’s call for a government reshuffle.

“I called Mr. President and welcomed his call for reevaluating the current government situation according to the applicable constitutional mechanisms,” Hariri tweeted.

Jumblat also welcomed the suggestion in a tweet.

“After listening to President Aoun’s speech, and seeing as we are on the same sinking boat and we share his fear of an economic collapse, we believe that the best solution lies in speeding up the government reshuffle and later calling for parliamentary elections under a modern, non-sectarian law,” Jumblat said.

In an address to the nation, his first since the eruption of the unprecedented popular revolt, the president said it has become necessary to "review the current government situation so that the executive authority can pursue its responsibilities."

Protesters on the streets have called for the government’s resignation and the formation of an independent technocrat cabinet.

Media reports have said that the ruling parties were considering a government reshuffle that would replace "provocative" ministers.