Lebanon Protests Keep Momentum for Ninth Day

Protests in Lebanon entered day nine on Friday with demonstrators blocking main roads in the capital and other parts of the country, amid calls by the bakery owner's syndicate to allow the passage of vehicles carrying wheat flour and fuel.

Sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on calls made through messaging apps, the protests have morphed into a cross-sectarian street mobilisation against a political system seen as corrupt and broken.

The movement has seen no abating even after a speech delivered by the President and an economic rescue plan suggested by the Prime Minister.

On Friday, the bakery owner's syndicate said they were running out of wheat flour and fuel. They said vehicles transporting wheat flour and fuel must be allowed to distribute to all areas.

Addressing the protesters in a televised speech, President Michel Aoun said he was ready to meet them. He urged them to choose representatives to hear their demands.

Aoun’s speech came eight days after the “revolution” started on October 17. His speech was met with disdain by demonstrators who see him and the entire political class as part of the problem, not the solution.

He suggested that a government reshuffle might be needed, an option that other leaders have hinted they would consider -- but which would fall far short of demonstrators' demand that the entire government quit.

Aoun-allied minister of state for presidential affairs Salim Jreissati told private television LBCI that the government had three options: replacing four ministers from the Lebanese Forces party who quit the government on Saturday, a broader reshuffle, or the creation of a new government.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday presented a package of reforms, including cutting ministerial salaries, but the rallies have continued, crippling Beirut and other major cities.

In previous days, tens of thousands have gathered all over Lebanon, with largely peaceful rallies morphing into raucous celebrations at night.