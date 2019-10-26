Report: Army Set to Reopen Key Roads Blocked by Protesters

As Lebanon braces for day ten of nationwide protests demanding the removal of the entire political class, the security forces reportedly began a plan to reopen key roads around the country blocked by protesters since day one, media reports said on Saturday.

LBCI said army troops have deployed in several areas Saturday, mainly in the region of Chevrolet that witnessed earlier this week clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

On Friday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks with President Michel Aoun following a speech delivered by Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah warned that any cabinet resignation would lead to "chaos and collapse" of the economy.

Nasrallah also called on his partisans to leave the streets after scuffles broke out in Beirut between them and other anti-graft protesters.

In attempts to calm the anger, Prime Minister Saad Hariri earlier has pushed through a package of economic reforms, while President Michel Aoun offered Thursday to meet with representatives of the demonstrators to discuss their demands.

But Hariri’s rescue plan and Aoun’s calls were met with disdain.

On Saturday morning, protesters had again cut some of Beirut's main highways, including the road to the airport and the coastal road towards second city Tripoli and the north.

The army in a statement urged demonstrators to refrain from such measures and "respect of freedom of circulation".

Rights group Amnesty International called on Lebanese authorities to "refrain from trying to forcefully disperse peaceful assemblies".