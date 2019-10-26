Mobile version

Presidency: Aoun Did Not Reject Anti-Corruption Law

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 October 2019, 14:10
The Lebanese presidency media office on Saturday said in a statement that President Michel Aoun did not reject an anti-corruption law and that he referred it to the Parliament to introduce some “amendments.”

“Social media have circulated inaccurate information about President Aoun and that he rejected an anti-corruption law in the public sector and the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission to the Parliament,” said the Presidency on Twitter.

“President Michel Aoun did not reject the law but he referred it to the Parliament for amendments,” it added.

Thumb s.o.s 26 October 2019, 15:06

Grosse pourriture , dégage crapule !

justice 26 October 2019, 16:20

Allah Yeikhdo

Allah Yeikhdo

