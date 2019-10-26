Presidency: Aoun Did Not Reject Anti-Corruption Law

The Lebanese presidency media office on Saturday said in a statement that President Michel Aoun did not reject an anti-corruption law and that he referred it to the Parliament to introduce some “amendments.”

“Social media have circulated inaccurate information about President Aoun and that he rejected an anti-corruption law in the public sector and the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission to the Parliament,” said the Presidency on Twitter.

“President Michel Aoun did not reject the law but he referred it to the Parliament for amendments,” it added.