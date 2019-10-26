Several Wounded in Gunfire Shots in al-Baddawi
Several individuals were wounded in Tripoli’s al-Biddawi when gunshots were fired during the military's attempt to reopen the road blocked by protesters.
The Lebanese army forces reportedly fired gunshots into the air to disperse the protesters.
It was unclear who fired the gunshots but video footage circulating on social media showed a state of chaos and people running around, some with blood on their clothes.
An ambulance was seen taking the wounded to the hospital.
Earlier the army had asked residents of the area to "stay inside their houses until the tensions subside."
The protesters said the army troops had shot at them after firing tear gas.
The Lebanese army top officiers must be relieved of command and held accountable! They’re not protecting the people, they’re protecting the crooks!
History recycles itself, sadly about 2% of Lebanese learn some about it the rest still have romantic dreams think the Army will come to their aid.
The LAF must tread carefully in Tripoli because the situation might turn to civil unrest and disobedience very quickly and that means nasty business in the capital of the North.