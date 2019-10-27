Jumblat: No Solution without New Govt., Non-Sectarian Electoral Law

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday stressed that there can be no solution to the current standoff in the country without the formation of a “new government.”

“Away from conspiracy theories and skepticism whatever side they may come from, the core of the problem in most democracies lies in the flaw in the distribution of wealth, due to the liberal policy that shuns the progressive taxation system and tax on wealth and due to complete privatization,” Jumblat tweeted.

“Today there can be no solution without the formation of a new government and the organization of elections under a non-sectarian law,” the PSP leader added.

Tension has mounted in recent days between security forces and protesters, who are blocking roads and rallying massively in main squares, bringing Lebanon to a standstill to press their demands for a complete overhaul of the political system.

The protesters -- who have thronged Lebanese towns and cities since October 17 -- are demanding the removal of the entire political class, accusing politicians of all stripes of systematic corruption.

The majority of them have agreed that the current government should step down, urging the formation of a technocrat government. They have also called for early parliamentary elections.