Kouyoumjian Says Authority Must Listen to People’s Demand

Minister of Social Affairs Richard Kouyoumjian said he was surprised that the political class continues to ignore the rightful demands of protesters.

“How can the conscience of presidents and ministers not be shaken when they hear the people’s cries and the roar of the national uprising in all regions,” said Kouyoumjian in a tweet.

The Minister, along with three other LF ministers, quit from the Cabinet on the third day of protests against tax hikes and alleged official corruption.

He said the political class must listen to the people’s demands to form a “modern state and a non-corrupt authority."