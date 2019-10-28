Mobile version

Kouyoumjian Says Authority Must Listen to People’s Demand

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 October 2019, 11:21
W460

Minister of Social Affairs Richard Kouyoumjian said he was surprised that the political class continues to ignore the rightful demands of protesters.

“How can the conscience of presidents and ministers not be shaken when they hear the people’s cries and the roar of the national uprising in all regions,” said Kouyoumjian in a tweet.

The Minister, along with three other LF ministers, quit from the Cabinet on the third day of protests against tax hikes and alleged official corruption.

He said the political class must listen to the people’s demands to form a “modern state and a non-corrupt authority."

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 7
Thumb s.o.s 28 October 2019, 12:22

Rick Kouyoumjian is as deaf and stubborn as "political class" he's referring to. Why hasn't he resigned yet? killon ya3ne killon and he's one of them!

Reply Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 28 October 2019, 12:32

.

The Minister, along with three other LF ministers, quit from the Cabinet on the third day of protests against tax hikes and alleged official corruption.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 October 2019, 12:35

True, but he should zip it! we don't want to ever hear their voices. They're the past.

Report
Thumb thepatriot 28 October 2019, 12:55

At least, he had the decency to resign.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 October 2019, 14:30

It was already too late, they did it when they felt the heat down their necks.

The next elections should exclude anyone who’s been on any previous list of any election. The past is the past.

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 28 October 2019, 18:00

I agree with that too s.o.s

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 28 October 2019, 18:15

Ricardo is surprised? really? Were surprised that he had the gaul to accept a position in a Syrian/Iranian government in the first place. Ah but wait money and power talk.....

Reply Report