Kouyoumjian Says Authority Must Listen to People’s Demand
Minister of Social Affairs Richard Kouyoumjian said he was surprised that the political class continues to ignore the rightful demands of protesters.
“How can the conscience of presidents and ministers not be shaken when they hear the people’s cries and the roar of the national uprising in all regions,” said Kouyoumjian in a tweet.
The Minister, along with three other LF ministers, quit from the Cabinet on the third day of protests against tax hikes and alleged official corruption.
He said the political class must listen to the people’s demands to form a “modern state and a non-corrupt authority."
Rick Kouyoumjian is as deaf and stubborn as "political class" he's referring to. Why hasn't he resigned yet? killon ya3ne killon and he's one of them!
True, but he should zip it! we don't want to ever hear their voices. They're the past.
Ricardo is surprised? really? Were surprised that he had the gaul to accept a position in a Syrian/Iranian government in the first place. Ah but wait money and power talk.....