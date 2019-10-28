Hariri Refutes Claims on Gulf Funding of Protests
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday refuted claims published in Hizbullah’s al-Akhbar daily that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are allegedly funding media coverage of the protests in Lebanon.
Hariri’s press office said: “The Premier rejects al-Akhbar’s allegations that Chairman and CEO of LBCI Pierre Daher admitted in Hariri’s presence that he and Tahsin Khayyat (Owner of NTV and Michel al-Murr (CEO of MTV) received funding from SA and UAE to cover the popular protests.”
The statement said all similar allegations are “baseless and unfounded.”
LOL after accusing tour à tour Israel, Europe, the US now it’s the gulf’s turn.
No ya crooks, the shit was created in Lebanon by the criminal ruling class and the demos are 100% made in Lebanon because the solution is 100% Lebanese and won’t involve foreign powers.
al-Akhbar is as credible as when @mowateh says he is secular atheist with only one account.
Remember according to the bearded goats previous video speech is that Iran does not influence Lebanon, after the sa7soo7 he stated all Kizbs weapons and pay came from Iran...
Well, I didn't believe it, but if SOS, Eagledawn and Whyaskwhy believe it, it must be true.
Ali it must burn you a new one to see that the nation has awoke and has seen what the Iranian program for Lebanon and Kizb is hell bent on turning it into wilayat al faqeeh. That said History has shown that those tried making Lebanon a country for a single religious sect fails. Enjoy what you have today as you may not see it around much longer.
Pointless worries! Why care about who is who? Hizballah should simply support the demands of the people! RESIGNATION IN MASS in that useless cabinet. Everyone knows the New candidates would be promoted by the same mafia either way! So why the delay in doing the will of the people?