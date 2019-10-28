Hariri Refutes Claims on Gulf Funding of Protests

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday refuted claims published in Hizbullah’s al-Akhbar daily that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are allegedly funding media coverage of the protests in Lebanon.

Hariri’s press office said: “The Premier rejects al-Akhbar’s allegations that Chairman and CEO of LBCI Pierre Daher admitted in Hariri’s presence that he and Tahsin Khayyat (Owner of NTV and Michel al-Murr (CEO of MTV) received funding from SA and UAE to cover the popular protests.”

The statement said all similar allegations are “baseless and unfounded.”