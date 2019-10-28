Banks Association Reassures on Public Sector Salaries, ATM Operations

The Association of Banks in Lebanon on Monday announced that banks will remain closed on Tuesday, while reassuring that the salaries of public sector employees and the armed forces will be paid on time.

“Despite the difficult situations and the blocking of roads, banks are keen on securing the salaries of public sector employees, especially the officers and personnel of the army and security forces, who represent the guarantee of the country and the citizens and enjoy the respect and appreciation of everyone,” ABL said in a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting for its board of directors.

“The central bank has provided the necessary liquidity for this purpose,” ABL added.

Separately, the association said “ATM operations continue in the various regions,” reminding that “banks stand ready to answer clients’ inquiries through their call centers.”

“The association emphasizes that the main concern of banks is securing the necessary and urgent needs of their clients and facilitating their living affairs, and that it will spare no effort to alleviate the impact of the crisis on citizens,” ABL added.