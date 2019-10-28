Gunmen Fire at Protest Tent in Bekaa Town
Unknown assailants on Monday opened fire from an assault rifle at a protest tent in the western Bekaa town of Ghazze, the National News Agency said.
“The gunshots hit the water tank that supplies the town, which sparked panic among those present in the region,” NNA said.
“The shooters fled in a black Mercedes to the town of Lucy and from there to an unknown destination,” the agency added.
It will be the end of the road for the syrian/iranian government to appear on the streets right now. The nation in its majority is behind this revolt and if Kizb/amal decide to open fire on civilians then the world will come down on them.
Hey Guys... you forgot to accuse ISIS or USA..
According to the black shirts, aren't they the same?