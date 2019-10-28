Mobile version

Gunmen Fire at Protest Tent in Bekaa Town

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 October 2019, 19:51
Unknown assailants on Monday opened fire from an assault rifle at a protest tent in the western Bekaa town of Ghazze, the National News Agency said.

“The gunshots hit the water tank that supplies the town, which sparked panic among those present in the region,” NNA said.

“The shooters fled in a black Mercedes to the town of Lucy and from there to an unknown destination,” the agency added.

Thumb devnull_666 28 October 2019, 20:58

It's Israel/KSA/UAE, isn't it, according to the very modestly named party ?

Thumb thepatriot 28 October 2019, 20:59

This is not intimidation. This is not scare tactics. This is not Ebola.

Thumb s.o.s 28 October 2019, 21:24

Ashraf zbele... amal or hizbala thugs.

Thumb whyaskwhy 28 October 2019, 21:56

It will be the end of the road for the syrian/iranian government to appear on the streets right now. The nation in its majority is behind this revolt and if Kizb/amal decide to open fire on civilians then the world will come down on them.

Missing keserwaniaseel 28 October 2019, 23:44

Town of lucy?

Thumb lebanonforever 29 October 2019, 00:27

Hey Guys... you forgot to accuse ISIS or USA..

According to the black shirts, aren't they the same?

