Gemayel Says Only Neutral Govt. Can Restore Confidence

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutral government of experts.”

“Only an instant resignation of the government and the formation of a neutral government of experts can restore the confidence of people and the international community in the state,” Gemayel tweeted, saying the move would “rescue the economic and monetary situations.”

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has warned that a “solution” is needed within days in order to restore confidence and avoid a future collapse.