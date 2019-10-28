Gemayel Says Only Neutral Govt. Can Restore Confidence
Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutral government of experts.”
“Only an instant resignation of the government and the formation of a neutral government of experts can restore the confidence of people and the international community in the state,” Gemayel tweeted, saying the move would “rescue the economic and monetary situations.”
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has warned that a “solution” is needed within days in order to restore confidence and avoid a future collapse.
This is right Sami. There is no Plan B.
This government will resign. Aoun will resign. And Berri will resign. We will get them. One after the other...
Hes been squeaking in his "unique" voice about the need to satisfy the revolt like a little Chihuahua in search of a bone! Its survival time for many of the old guard and I guess its to be expected that they try their luck as they do not want to give away the dynasty they have built for their great grand kids. I just hope that common sense kicks into the supporter who should ask him/herself that if in the last 40 years the Jumayils have not succeeded on the same program why should they continue to have faith in them? remember that they have been in one form or another in almost all governments since then....
Baby Gemayel, I support the Kataeb and her constitution.. he ideaology, values etc.. But since your late uncle Bashir, your elitist arrogance due to your family dynasty has turned many of us away from you an your Father..
Shame actually, as you still think that your family dynasty is better than others..
Kelon ye3ni kelon... includes you and your family dynasty... allow the LF to continue the same path the Kataeb was founded for..
Atleast the LF (although without fault) is factually the cleanest current political party...