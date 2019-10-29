Berri: Govt. Change Does Not End the Crisis

Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly said that a government change would complicate the situation further and that the current government must begin immediate steps towards reform, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, Berri said that changing the government’s components “does not solve the crisis,” but complicates it further “diminishing the possibility of forming a new one in the foreseeable future, which opens the country to an unknown fate.”

He said the government must stay in office to begin immediate initiation of concrete reform steps, added the daily.