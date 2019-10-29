Scuffle Erupts in Ring Area over Road Closure

Scuffles erupted on Tuesday between protesters blocking the street in the Ring area and citizens demanding the road be reopened, which compelled the intervention of security forces.

People rejecting the closure said “protesters must stage their sit-ins outside the houses of politicians and officials instead of paralyzing the movement of citizens.”

Defying pleas from Lebanon's top leaders, protesters sought to keep the country on lockdown for a 12th consecutive day by cutting off some of the main thoroughfares, including the main north-south highway.

