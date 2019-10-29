Jumblat Says Would Vote Anew for Hariri, Urges Replacement of Bassil

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat announced Tuesday that his bloc would vote for resigned PM Saad Hariri should he be nominated anew for the premiership, as he called for appointing someone other than Jebran Bassil as foreign minister.

In remarks to LBCI television, Jumblat also called for an end to road-blocking protests as he voiced support for the right to stage demonstrations.

“No positive signal was given to Hariri and the Free Patriotic Movement showed intransigence by insisting on some figures,” Jumblat added.

“The essential ministerial portfolios should be occupied by experts, while a veteran figure must be named as foreign minister,” the PSP leader said, noting that “the foreign ministry under President Michel Aoun’s tenure turned into an interior, foreign affairs and energy ministry.”

In earlier remarks to al-Jadeed TV, Jumblat said he is not trying to dodge accountability, adding that he is willing to be held accountable.

“There is a new component, which is the civil protest movement and toppling the regime is technically impossible without new elections under a non-sectarian law that would turn Lebanon into a single electorate,” Jumblat added.

He also stressed that dialogue must involve all parties, warning that “thinking of isolating Hizbullah would be foolishness.”

Noting that Hariri resigned “when he reached a dead end” and “failed to reach a settlement,” Jumblat admitted that the premier resigned under the pressure of street protests.

In remarks to al-Mayadeen TV, Jumblat warned that entire Lebanon would pay the price should there be any violence and called for pacification.

“I support the continued presence of protesters in the squares,” he said.

Jumblat had earlier tweeted that he had called for “dialogue” from the beginning.

“When I rejected the resignation (of the PSP ministers), a state of dismay emerged among the ranks of the PSP,” he noted.

“In this critical moment, and after Sheikh Saad Hariri announced the government’s resignation after he exerted strenuous efforts to reach a settlement, and we tried with him, I reiterate my call for dialogue and calm,” Jumblat added.