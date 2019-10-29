Geagea Lauds Hariri’s Move, Urges Independent 'Govt. of Experts'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea lauded Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation on Tuesday, saying it came “in response to the massive popular demand.”

“What’s important now is to go to the second step, which is essential and truly needed in order to overcome our current crisis,” Geagea said.

The second step should be “the formation of a new government of experts, who should be known for their integrity and success, and most importantly totally independent from the political forces,” Geagea added.

He also called on security agencies to “preserve the safety of demonstrators across Lebanon after the ugly attacks they came under today in central Beirut,” referring to an attack by supporters of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement on the main protest site in downtown Beirut and on protesters on the Ring highway.