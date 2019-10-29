U.N. Urges Fast Govt. Formation and Restraint in Lebanon

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Tuesday urged Lebanese authorities to “act decisively and quickly to form, within the constitutional norms, a new government responding to the aspiration of the people” in the wake of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation.

In a statement, he said the new government should be able to gain the Lebanese people’s confidence, to provide security, law and order, and to pursue and implement “deep reforms and changes, to stop the economic decline and put the country on the track of recovery, sustainable development, inclusive growth, and stability, preserving the unity of Lebanon and its people.”

“In the meantime, he urges the authorities to preserve the stability of the state and its institutions and to ensure their smooth functioning,” a statement issued by Kubis’ office said.

“He calls upon all leaders, and political forces to refrain from rhetoric and action that could inflame tensions and incite confrontation and violence, to all Lebanese people to maintain calm and show restraint,” the statement added.

The Special Coordinator also urged the legitimate security forces to “maintain law, order, and security, to take action against those that instigate violence, regardless of their party affiliation and to protect demonstrating civilians that need to maintain the peaceful character of their protests.”

“He reminds the political parties that they bear the full responsibility for the behavior and action of their supporters and for controlling them, especially if they provoke clashes with peaceful protesters or security forces,” the statement added.

“The U.N. remains committed to supporting Lebanon, its political independence, stability, security, unity, and territorial integrity,” it said.

By resigning, Hariri bowed to one of the central demands of anti-government demonstrators. The resignation came shortly after baton-wielding Hizbullah and AMAL Movement supporters rampaged through the main protest camp in downtown Beirut, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters.

The demonstrators later returned to the camp in time to hear the news that Hariri said he was stepping down after hitting a "dead end" in trying to resolve the crisis, which has paralyzed the country for nearly two weeks. The protesters erupted in cheers at the news.

The Beirut rampage marked a violent turning point in Lebanon's protests, which have called for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that has dominated the country since the 1975-1990 civil war. The government is dominated by factions allied with Hizbullah, the most powerful armed group in the country.

Hariri had reluctantly worked with those factions as part of a national unity government that had failed to address an increasingly severe economic and fiscal crisis.

"I tried all this time to find an exit and listen to the voice of the people and protect the country from the security and economic dangers," Hariri said. "Today, to be honest with you, I have hit a dead end, and it is time for a big shock to confront the crisis."

Hariri's resignation fulfills a key demand of the protesters but plunges the country into even greater uncertainty, with no clear path toward the fundamental political change they are demanding. The economy, which was in the grip of a major fiscal crisis even before the protests began, is now at risk of collapsing, with banks, schools and many businesses having been closed for two weeks.

A proposed tax on the WhatsApp messenger service ignited protests Oct. 17, sending hundreds of thousands of people into the streets in the largest demonstrations in more than a decade. The protests soon widened into calls for the overthrow of the political elites who have ruled the country since the 1975-1990 civil war.