U.N. Chief Calls on Lebanese Political Actors to Preserve Stability

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the developments in Lebanon, including Tuesday’s resignation announcement by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, his spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

“He appeals for calm and restraint” and “calls on all political actors to seek a political solution that will preserve the stability of the country and respond to the aspirations of the Lebanese people,” Haq added.

“He calls on all actors to avoid violence and respect the rights to peaceful assembly and expression,” he said.