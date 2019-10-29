Hariri 'Relieved' after Resignation as Mufti Calls It a 'Positive Shock'

As soon as Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation, popular delegations, dignitaries, clerics, former prime ministers, incumbent ministers and al-Mustaqbal Movement MPs from different areas flocked to the Center House to express their support for his decision to resign.

The visitors included former PMs Tamam Salam and Fouad Saniora, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan and the ministers Raya al-Hassan, Mohammed Choucair, Adel Afiouni and Jamal Jarrah.

Hariri told his visitors: “I just want to say: May God protect Lebanon and we hope to get out of this impasse and we hope that the country will be fine.”

He said he was relieved because the resignation was in response to what the people wants, and said: “We will all stay together.”

Mufti Daryan expressed his solidarity with Hariri’s stance. He said: “Premier Hariri’s resignation puts all officials before their historical and national responsibilities to preserve Lebanon’s stability and security, the dignity of the Lebanese people and their decent living.”

He added: “The resignation of Prime Minister Hariri represents a positive shock to all the officials and the Lebanese to agree on solutions that take the country out of the deadlocks and crises from which the Lebanese suffer.”