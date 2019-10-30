Army, Security Forces Reopen Major Roads as Protests Enter 14th Day

The Lebanese Army and security forces on Wednesday opened several key highways and roads after an army statement calling on protesters to move their rallies to main protest squares and voluntarily open blocked roads.

In its statement, the Army stressed the people’s right to “peaceful protests and freedom of expression in public squares only.”

The troops have forcibly opened the Jal el-Dib highway pushing a limited number of protesters and tents to the side of the street. To avoid a clash, the soldier’s move began early before more protesters mass into the groups, an MTV reporter said.

On the Ring Bridge highway, which connects east and west Beirut, security forces negotiated with protesters who agreed to open the roads and remove tents, barricades and parked cars.

There was no significant resistance from protesters as army units with bulldozers took down barriers and tents set up in the middle of highways and major intersections.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun, bowing to one of the central demands of anti-government demonstrators.

His resignation came shortly after baton-wielding Hizbullah and AMAL Movement supporters rampaged through the main protest camp in Beirut, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters.

Protesters said the “resignation is welcome but it is not enough,” and have insisted on a complete overhaul of the country's sectarian-based governance and celebrated the emergence of a national civic identity.