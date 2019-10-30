Aoun Requests Hariri’s Govt. to Continue in Caretaker Capacity
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday has requested that now-resigned government of PM Saad Hariri to continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, the Directorate-General of the Presidency said on Wednesday.
Aoun has accepted Hariri's resignation as prime minister, with no clear solution emerging to the fresh political crisis that has drawn warnings from Lebanon's foreign partners.
Hariri submitted his resignation on Tuesday amid nationwide protests against the entire political class.
ummm NO... NO NO NO..
The whole point is you all step down and allow a caretaker competent technocrat team of Lebanese individuals with NO political alliance to the 'now resigned corrupt and collapsed' gov't.. to take over and restore some direction and calm.
2nd and important, ALL individuals starting with Berri and his family, Jumblatt and his family and team, FPM, President and his family etc and all others get investigated..
More important, any found stealing should be sentenced to jail
Then go to an election under the supervision of the UN and allow the Lebanese to elect a Gov't without envelopes with dirty cash, religion or fear tactics swaying their votes
Aoun isnt Upholding he constitution.
الشعب يريد إسقاط النظام
Aoun dégage, Berri dégage!
a cristhian Prime-Minister!!! with the priority of the return of the Whaabi refugies !!! the silence of this movements about the return of the refugies is very daesh !!! riffi + jumbalah movements...
Lebanese people are schizophrenic. They vote for parliament in 18 then one year later vote down the mini parliament which is the council of ministers
Don’t spread lies. Only a minority voted, the turnout was 49% and it includes many corpses that Hizbala and Amal brought back to life for one day.
So please stop spreading crap. We all knew the elections were rigged and even the election law was tailored to have them re-elected indefinitely.
Thank you for understanding.