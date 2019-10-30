Aoun Requests Hariri’s Govt. to Continue in Caretaker Capacity

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday has requested that now-resigned government of PM Saad Hariri to continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, the Directorate-General of the Presidency said on Wednesday.

Aoun has accepted Hariri's resignation as prime minister, with no clear solution emerging to the fresh political crisis that has drawn warnings from Lebanon's foreign partners.

Hariri submitted his resignation on Tuesday amid nationwide protests against the entire political class.