Geagea Says 'Revolution' is 'Purely Lebanese', System Change Not on Table

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has stressed that “the revolution that has erupted in Lebanon was, is still, and will remain a purely Lebanese revolution.”

“It started spontaneously and voluntarily and it is about to produce some leaders from among its ranks,” Geagea said in an interview with Emirati newspaper al-Ittihad.

He added: “The government’s resignation is not in itself a goal but rather a first step towards rectifying the current course in Lebanon, which has led to the very difficult economic, financial and social situations that we are witnessing, and which have pushed people to take to the streets.”

“The only step that can correct this course at the moment is the formation of a government that would be totally different than its predecessors,” Geagea went on to say.

“The issue of changing the Lebanese (political) system is not on the table at the moment as much as the issue is about resolving the economic, financial and social crises,” the LF leader added.

He also called on security and judicial authorities to seek the arrest of anyone involved in attacking protesters.