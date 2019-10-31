Mustaqbal Slams 'Militia-Style' Attacks on Protesters, Urges Supporters Not to Block Roads

Al-Mustaqbal Movement’s political bureau on Thursday hailed the “peaceful” nature of the “popular uprising” despite what it called “militia-style attempts to harm it, derail it from its patriotic course and sectarianize it,” in reference to Hizbullah and AMAL Movement’s attacks on protesters.

The politburo, which convened under caretaker PM Saad Hariri, emphasized “the patriotic identity of the popular protest movement in all regions,” saying it has strongly succeeded in “overcoming sectarian alignments and the barriers of blind loyalties.”

And lauding “the popular reactions that accompanied PM Saad Hariri’s resignation and the popular embracement around him in the capital Beirut and several towns and cities in the North, Bekaa and South,” the bureau urged supporters in all regions to heed Hariri’s calls and refrain from “provocation attempts and the blocking of roads.”