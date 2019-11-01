Report: Parliamentary Consultations Next Step for Lebanon

Deliberations to set a date early next week for Lebanon’s parliamentary consultations with President Michel Aoun intensified amid reports that Aoun did not “veto” appointing the now-caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Friday.

Well-informed sources spoke to the daily and denied any delay in setting the date for deliberations, noting that “parliamentary blocs must have an opportunity to hold consultations among themselves to present the name of their candidate for the premiership.”

The sources pointed out saying: “Lebanon is passing through unusual circumstances and several roads were still blocked, therefore we can say that the timing of consultations is linked to the security status.”

They said President Michel Aoun considers a government in caretaker capacity as a form of vacuum that should not last for a very long time. “Therefore, he will not initiate parliamentary consultations if he is not certain that it will result in the nomination of a figure who garners the majority in Parliament,” they said.

Meanwhile, ministerial sources told Asharq al-Awsat that “meetings were held between AMAL Movement and Hizbullah to assess the situation and exchange views for a unified decision.”

Hariri stepped down as PM on Tuesday amid nationwide protests against the political class, whom people blame for Lebanon’s deteriorating economic conditions.

Aoun has asked the cabinet to continue in a caretaker capacity. He then has to hold binding consultations with the heads of parliamentary blocs to ask them for their choice of a new prime minister.