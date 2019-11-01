Hizbullah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Televised Address

Timeline

01 November 2019, 16:34 Nasrallah said the new government should be formed in the “coming days,” urging the Lebanese to “cooperate” in this regard.

01 November 2019, 16:31 Nasrallah: What happened yesterday in the South when the resistance fighters confronted an Israeli drone was a normal thing and this was not a separate incident. Since the day of the aggression against Beirut’s southern suburbs, we declared that a course had started and the goal is to clean the Lebanese airspace of Israeli violations.

01 November 2019, 16:24 Nasrallah: We call for dialogue and communication between all components and the protest movement's representatives and we demand a real sovereign government whose decision should be purely Lebanese.

01 November 2019, 16:21 Nasrallah: The new cabinet must heed the demands of the people who took to the streets, devise a program to fulfill their demands, and regain their confidence.

01 November 2019, 16:16 Nasrallah: The PM’s resignation will force the suspension of the reform paper, and accordingly there will be no amnesty law, a law for recovering the looted funds, nor a lifting of immunities nor serious draft laws for combating corruption. All of that has been suspended.

01 November 2019, 16:12 Nasrallah: We did not support this resignation but the premier took this decision and he has his reasons but I don't want to discuss these reasons now.

01 November 2019, 16:11 Nasrallah: The positive shock that should have been offered to the people should have been night and day emergency cabinet sessions in order to refer the draft law on recovering looted funds to parliament.

01 November 2019, 16:07 Nasrallah: The Lebanese who want to continue with protest action have a natural right to do so, but they have to purify their protests and podiums, and we are before a very positive phenomenon that must be capitalized on in the coming period.

01 November 2019, 16:04 Nasrallah: With all due respect and appreciation for all the popular demands, our concern was to prevent the country from descending into vacuum and chaos.

01 November 2019, 16:03 Nasrallah: Violations and reactions to insults took place and some things went out of control, but they were limited incidents in the face of a major and very positive scene, which is the scene of discipline and awareness.

01 November 2019, 16:01 Nasrallah: The protest movement has proved that it is cross-sectarian.

01 November 2019, 16:00 Nasrallah: No one should push for a sectarian protest movement.

01 November 2019, 15:59 Nasrallah: Claims that 2.5 million people took part in the protests are unscientific and we all know that.

01 November 2019, 15:57 Nasrallah: I can confirm that some who pushed towards insults and cursing were seeking to provoke the other streets in order to stir conflict and strife.

01 November 2019, 15:55 Nasrallah: The road to the South was deliberately blocked.

01 November 2019, 15:54 Nasrallah: It was clear that a political coup was being plotted in order to plunge the country into vacuum and this created a state of tension on the streets.

01 November 2019, 15:49 Nasrallah: Thanks to a lot of awareness and patience, the Lebanese have managed to avoid falling into the scheme that was being plotted by some parties and to frustrate the wishes of some parties who were wishing to go to chaos, street clashes and strife.