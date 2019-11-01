Nasrallah Urges Fast Formation of 'Sovereign Govt.', Says 'Strife, Political Coup' Foiled
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday urged the formation of a “sovereign government” within “days,” as he noted the Lebanese have managed to foil a “strife” scheme and a “political coup” attempt.
“We call for dialogue and communication between all components and the protest movement's representatives,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
“We must speak of the American role that is preventing Lebanon from overcoming its current situation,” Nasrallah said, calling for the formation of a “truly sovereign government in which all components would play their national role” and stressing that “none of its components should contact the U.S. embassy or another embassy before taking decisions.”
Adding that the new government should be formed in the “coming days,” Nasrallah urged the Lebanese to “cooperate” in this regard.
“Should the caretaking period protract, this means that there will be no government to address the economic situations and people’s demands will be lost,” Nasrallah warned.
“We have the brains, experts and human capabilities” to form a “sovereign government” that can “improve our situations,” Hizbullah’s secretary general said.
He added: “The new cabinet must heed the demands of the people who took to the streets, devise a program to fulfill their demands, and regain their confidence.”
Commenting on Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation, Nasrallah said: “We did not support this resignation but the premier took this decision and he has his reasons but I don't want to discuss these reasons now.”
“The positive shock that should have been offered to the people should have been ‘night and day emergency cabinet sessions’ in order to refer the draft law on recovering looted funds to parliament,” Nasrallah added, referring to Hariri’s argument that he sought to create a “positive shock” by heeding a key demand for the protesters.
Lamenting that the PM’s resignation “will force the suspension of the reform paper” adopted by the government in the wake of the eruption of protests, Nasrallah decried that “accordingly, there will be no amnesty law or a law for recovering the looted funds, nor a lifting of immunities nor serious draft laws for combating corruption.”
As for the unprecedented popular revolt in the country, Nasrallah denied describing the anti-corruption protesters of being "agents of embassies" or accusing them of “receiving funds from embassies,” noting that he was only asking them to be cautious.
“Thanks to a lot of awareness and patience, the Lebanese have managed to avoid falling into the scheme that was being plotted by some parties and to frustrate the wishes of some parties who were wishing to go to chaos, street clashes and eventually strife,” Nasrallah said.
“It was clear that a political coup was being plotted in order to plunge the country into vacuum and this created a state of tension on the streets,” he added.
He warned: “No one should push for a sectarian protest movement… The protest movement has proved that it is cross-sectarian.”
As for the attacks on protesters by Hizbullah supporters and others who back the allied AMAL Movement, Nasrallah said: “Violations and reactions to insults took place and some things went out of control, but they were limited incidents in the face of a major and very positive scene, which is the scene of discipline and awareness.”
“With all due respect and appreciation for all the popular demands, our concern was to prevent the country from descending into vacuum and chaos,” he said.
He added: “The Lebanese who want to continue with protest action have a natural right to do so, but they have to purify their protests and podiums, and we are before a very positive phenomenon that must be capitalized on in the coming period.”
-
01 November 2019, 16:34
Nasrallah said the new government should be formed in the “coming days,” urging the Lebanese to “cooperate” in this regard.
-
01 November 2019, 16:31
Nasrallah: What happened yesterday in the South when the resistance fighters confronted an Israeli drone was a normal thing and this was not a separate incident. Since the day of the aggression against Beirut’s southern suburbs, we declared that a course had started and the goal is to clean the Lebanese airspace of Israeli violations.
-
01 November 2019, 16:24
Nasrallah: We call for dialogue and communication between all components and the protest movement's representatives and we demand a real sovereign government whose decision should be purely Lebanese.
-
01 November 2019, 16:21
Nasrallah: The new cabinet must heed the demands of the people who took to the streets, devise a program to fulfill their demands, and regain their confidence.
-
01 November 2019, 16:16
Nasrallah: The PM’s resignation will force the suspension of the reform paper, and accordingly there will be no amnesty law, a law for recovering the looted funds, nor a lifting of immunities nor serious draft laws for combating corruption. All of that has been suspended.
-
01 November 2019, 16:12
Nasrallah: We did not support this resignation but the premier took this decision and he has his reasons but I don't want to discuss these reasons now.
-
01 November 2019, 16:11
Nasrallah: The positive shock that should have been offered to the people should have been night and day emergency cabinet sessions in order to refer the draft law on recovering looted funds to parliament.
-
01 November 2019, 16:07
Nasrallah: The Lebanese who want to continue with protest action have a natural right to do so, but they have to purify their protests and podiums, and we are before a very positive phenomenon that must be capitalized on in the coming period.
-
01 November 2019, 16:04
Nasrallah: With all due respect and appreciation for all the popular demands, our concern was to prevent the country from descending into vacuum and chaos.
-
01 November 2019, 16:03
Nasrallah: Violations and reactions to insults took place and some things went out of control, but they were limited incidents in the face of a major and very positive scene, which is the scene of discipline and awareness.
-
01 November 2019, 16:01
Nasrallah: The protest movement has proved that it is cross-sectarian.
-
01 November 2019, 16:00
Nasrallah: No one should push for a sectarian protest movement.
-
01 November 2019, 15:59
Nasrallah: Claims that 2.5 million people took part in the protests are unscientific and we all know that.
-
01 November 2019, 15:57
Nasrallah: I can confirm that some who pushed towards insults and cursing were seeking to provoke the other streets in order to stir conflict and strife.
-
01 November 2019, 15:55
Nasrallah: The road to the South was deliberately blocked.
-
01 November 2019, 15:54
Nasrallah: It was clear that a political coup was being plotted in order to plunge the country into vacuum and this created a state of tension on the streets.
-
01 November 2019, 15:49
Nasrallah: Thanks to a lot of awareness and patience, the Lebanese have managed to avoid falling into the scheme that was being plotted by some parties and to frustrate the wishes of some parties who were wishing to go to chaos, street clashes and strife.
-
01 November 2019, 15:43
Nasrallah: When I told protesters that their demands are rightful and told them to be aware that someone might exploit their movement and asked them to inquire about the funds of wealthy figures if anyone is funding them, minutes later a lot of reporters told people that Sayyed Nasrallah had described them as agents of embassies and that they were being funded by embassies, but I did not say that.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Wrong calculations again by Hizb. Buying time will not weaken protesters resolve, but will lead to major shift in Iraq and Iran that will make Hizbollah irrelevant and public enemy No 1 for all the crimes and indoctrination it caused. Soon Cedar Revolution II will be joined by Green Revolution II for a seismic shift in the region moving by popular demand towards real freedom, democracy, justice to usher the region's golden economic age!
Great picture, he looks like an unwashed shia terrorist (Huthi), and that's closer to his true character than the religious uniform he dishonored and desecrated for decades.
As to his speech: nice cartload of BS.
Some one should tell him to put a sock in it! some people just like to hear their voice and this evil spewing goat loves to share his hatred with his sheep...that are soon to appear in their comments below...
Nasrallah, you think that the Lebanese people are dumb, and you're right, but we are getting smarter, so go jump from the roof of the building you're hiding from w rayyehna mennak... oh you can't, you are hiding in your rat hole in the basement...
When I say he's the defacto ruler of Lebanon whether anyone likes to admit to it or not, that is a fact. Does anyone else of these warlords pop up on TV every two days to give speeches. No. he's the only one.
Really?
- You wanted government to stay, we didn't
- You want political gov, we want technocratic one w/ no political overtones except saving Lebanon from you!
- You want us firmly in Iran's orbit, we want us in our orbit
- we want to live you want us to die for your cause
Really, accusing our rebellion of being directed by external powers?
Really stayed Hasan? You should and do know better
Nasrallah: No one should push for a sectarian protest movement.
The bheem is waffling, the demonstrators transcend sectarianism and want the end of the sectarian system in place which is pretty much the opposite of what he’s saying.
Bheem, bheem, bheem, 7maar, khanzeer, kalb wate, pussy.
Nasrallah denied describing the anti-corruption protesters of being "agents of embassies". No one accuse him of saying the protesters were "agents of embassies". But his medias, allies, officers, commentators and editors said so. A pathological liar bases his lies on a truth, this is what hassan was doing here. He does not want to respect the supposed sacredness of that ugly black thing on his head, he should at least respect his own supporters.
Farsical.Resistance, everyone knows what he is, even his sheep do (well I certainly hope so for their sake) but he provides them with money.., that’s all that matters to them.
Another point, don’t get fooled, there’s nothing sacred in turbans, even black ones as they’ve been around for 2500 years already in Greece and elsewhere. If the rasool was born today, he’d be wearing Italian suits.... it’s only an outfit. There are over 50 million people who descend directly from the prophet Muhammad in India, yes 50+ millions, you don’t see them praising killings and jihad and BS, they live peacefully because they haven’t been contaminated by Khomeynism. Nasrallah is a coward, jabein, unlike the rasool and the real ahl el bayt who disappeared 14 centuries ago. None ever lived hidden underground like a “wimpy dog”.
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
What "Strife, Political Coup"? This is the second time the country rose up and demanded what it wants (spoiler: the people got what they wanted in 2005, in spite of you). The only outsiders were you and your outdated militia. Are you feeling obsolete or yet?
In Russian, "Nasrala" (насрала) means "she took a sh*t". Quite a match for the speech.